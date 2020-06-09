Assam’s Sports infrastructure gets a big push

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed the functionaries of Assam Board of Sports to take urgent steps for upgradation of infrastructure incorporating modern amenities at Nehru Stadium and other sports infrastructure managed by the Board in the State.

Chief Minister Sonowal directed this while chairing the Governing Body meeting of Assam Board of Sports at Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati today.

Reviewing various activities and programmes of the Board of Sports, Chief Minister Sonowal asked the functionaries to engage experienced consultants to develop a revenue model for making the sports complexes of the Board sustainable. He further instructed to take the help of print, electronic and social media for extensive publicity of the facilities available at the sports complexes managed by the Board so that young sportspersons could take maximum benefit out of them. He also asked to prepare a plan for proper utilization of the land available under the Board at different parts of the State.

Earlier in the meeting, Secretary of the Board of Sports apprised the Chief Minister about various infrastructure and facilities available at the sports complexes under the Board.