Assam’s Tableau for R-Day parade gets nod

The Union Ministry of Defence has approved Assam’s tableau for the 2020 Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

The govt. of Assam has received a precious New Year gift from the union Defence Ministry in the form of selection of the state Tableau for participation in the Republic Day Tableaux Parade 2020 at Rajpath in New Delhi.

The selection of Tableau for the Republic Day Tableaux Parade is a painstakingly long and rigorous process involving various stages of elimination. An expert committee is appointed to select the Tableaux from amongst the participating states of the country.

Assam will present its bamboo heritage, handmade bell-metal products and rich heritage of the silk industry in the tableaux.