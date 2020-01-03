ASSAM’s TALE | Promotion, Joining & retirement on the same day

When the BJP-led NDA took the rein of power from the Congress in Assam all people of Assam heaved a sigh of relief with optimism that the administration under the new BJP-led coalition would ring down the curtain over corruption.

But it pains us to note as days rolled by corruption under the Sarbananda Sonowal-led government becomes more and more rampant.

Former Assam Chief Secretary Alok Kumar (IAS) held a promotion-related meeting on December 30, in which, Dr. Asomi Gogoi, who was in the charge of Joint Director, Directorate of Elementary Education (Assam) had been hurriedly promoted to Additional Director of Secondary Education Department.

On the same day, Education Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya had cleared her promotion which normally takes at least 30 days. On the next day, Asomi Gogoi had assumed the office of Additional Director of Secondary Education Department, and interestingly following the day she retires on superannuation on December 31, 2019.

It seems the ghosts of corruption are constantly running after the people of Assam. The much-hyped ‘zero tolerance’ policy against corruption of the BJP-led Government was just a tale.