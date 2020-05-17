Top StoriesRegional

Assam’s tally rises to 100 | Active Cases 55

By Pratidin Bureau
Coronavirus cases in Assam now stand at 100. This figure includes 41 recoveries, 2 casualties, and 2 migrations. Assam recorded three more COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday evening.

“Three persons are tested #COVID19 + in Guwahati. Two of them came from Mumbai while one arrived from Bihar. All 3 are in Sarusajai quarantine centre”, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

“In view of developing situation, I urge elderly (65+) & children below 10 to strictly stay inside, unless very important,” Sarma said.

