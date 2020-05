Coronavirus cases in Assam now stand at 95. This figure includes 41 recoveries, 2 casualties, and 2 migrations. Assam recorded one more COVID-19 positive case in the wee hours of Sunday.

Alert ~ One young boy from Sibsagar test #COVID19 positive. He is at present in our Jorhat Quarantine Centre



↗️Total cases 95

↗️Recovered 41

↗️Active cases 50

↗️Deaths 2

↗️Migrated 2



Update 2.33 am/May 17#AssamCovidCount — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 16, 2020

On Saturday night, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Assam rose to 94 after three persons tested positive for coronavirus.

One #COVID positive patient is at Kalapahar Quarantine Centre and We went there to ensure smooth evacuation. The other person was evacuated from Fatashil Ambari



Both have been admitted to MMCH.We are also in process of taking the third patient to Tezpur Medical /2.43am,May 17th pic.twitter.com/xHnUIKKiI5 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 16, 2020

“In view of developing situation, I urge elderly (65+) & children below 10 to strictly stay inside, unless very important,” State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.