Assam’s total COVID-19 recoveries double of active cases

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
One COVID-19 patient discharged; total cured 12
REPRESENTATIONAL
119

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed last night that the COVID-19 recoveries are now twice the number of active cases. The discharged cases tally stood at 53286 while the active cases are 22087.

The state registered 1057 new cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday midnight and 1593 cure patients were discharged yesterday.

Kamrup (M) reported 293 new cases. A total of 20805 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to confirm the new active cases.

Related News

Top BJP leaders pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Assam’s COVID-19 death toll mounts to 182

News [email protected]

After Dhoni, Suresh Raina Too Retires From Cricket

Meanwhile, the fatalities have increased to 182 and the total positive cases of the state have now mounted to 75558.

You might also like
Regional

Again Black Flags Waved At Minister Himanta Biswa

Top Stories

ASSAM: $2000 Financial Aid to people who stuck abroad for COVID

Regional

Midday Meal Workers Continue Protests against NGOs

National

Rahul Gandhi interacts with students in Manipur

Regional

Woman allegedly molested in Night super

National

Delhi Metro: India’s First WtE Driven Project

Comments
Loading...