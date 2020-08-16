Assam’s total COVID-19 recoveries double of active cases

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed last night that the COVID-19 recoveries are now twice the number of active cases. The discharged cases tally stood at 53286 while the active cases are 22087.

The state registered 1057 new cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday midnight and 1593 cure patients were discharged yesterday.

Kamrup (M) reported 293 new cases. A total of 20805 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to confirm the new active cases.

Meanwhile, the fatalities have increased to 182 and the total positive cases of the state have now mounted to 75558.