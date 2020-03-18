Assam’s Trio Elected to Rajya Sabha Uncontested

By Pratidin Bureau
Trio of Assam Bhubaneswar Kalita, Ajit Bhuyan and Biswajit Daimary have been elected to the Rajya Sabha uncontested on Wednesday. This was announced officially by Returning Officer Amarendra Narayan Deka.

The three Rajya Sabha MP’s Bhubaneswar Kalita of BJP, BPF’s Biswajit Daimary, and Congress-AIUDF’s supporter Ajit Bhuyan have collected their credentials from the returning officer. While Kalita and Bhuyan have collected their credentials by self, Biswajit Daimary’s credentials have been collected by his representative.

