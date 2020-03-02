Assembly: Congress stages walkout

The opposition Congress staged a walkout from the Assam assembly today on the first day of the Budget session. The Congress MLAs have demanded the Speaker of the Assembly to hold a discussion on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the arrests made in connection with the protests against the law.

Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami turned down their demand, following which the MLAs created ruckus in the assembly. They shouted slogans and also demanded the release of KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi.

Despite a noisy scene, the Speaker did not accept the Congress MLAs’ demand and after that, the Congress MLAs staged a walkout.

“We demanded the release of all the people, who were arrested for protesting against the contentious CAA, but the Speaker did not accept our demand to hold a discussion regarding the issue, so we have walked out of the assembly,” said leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia.