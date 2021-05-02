Assembly Poll Results: LDF Alliance Leads In Kerala

As the counting of the votes for 140 constituencies in the Kerala assembly polls is underway, incumbent LDF is leading in 86 seats followed by UDF in 51 seats, and NDA in 3 seats.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is leading with 3,351 votes in Dharmadom.

As many as 2.74 crore voters exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 957 candidates.

The Left alliance is looking for a historic second term in a state. Even the poll of exit polls had predicted a change to the pattern, allocating 85 of 140 seats to the LDF alliance and 53 to the Congress-led UDF.