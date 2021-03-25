Assembly Polls: 48-Hour Dry Day In Assam From Today

In an attempt to ensure smooth conduct of the electoral process, the Assam government has declared dry days of 48 hours within each phase of the assembly election.

As the state will go to polls for the first phase on March 27 (Saturday), the ban on sale, consumption, giving or distribution of spirituous, fermented or intoxicating liquors or other substances of alike nature at a hotel, public eating house, tavern, shop or any other places in any public or private space will remain effective for 48 hours starting from 6.00 PM on Thursday up to 6.00 PM on Saturday.

The same order will be applicable for the subsequent phases, whereby the ban has been imposed from 6.00 PM of March 30 to 6.00 PM of April 1 for the second phase, and from 06:00 PM of April 4 to 06:00 PM of April 6.

Moreover, the order will be followed on May 2 until the counting of votes is over and the results are declared.