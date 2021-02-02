Assembly Polls: Assam, Manipur Discuss Inter-State Vigilance

In poll-bound Assam, a meeting was held between the district administrations of Cachar and Jiribam, Manipur on Tuesday with the intention to increase inter- state vigilance and co-operation in view of the up coming Assembly Election in Assam.

Held in the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Jiribam, the key highlights discussed in the meeting were about checking movement of illicit liquor , people having double Voter ID Cards in the two states , movements of miscreants , trouble mongers , supply of illegal arms , request for vehicles from Jiribam for Election duty , providing of accommodation for Armed Police Forces in Jiribam side ,quick passing of sensitive informations and constant monitoring of border both by Cachar Police and Manipur Police.

The meeting from Assam side was attended by Keerthi Jalli IAS, DC,Cachar Dilip Dey ,DIG ( Southern range) ,Silchar , Bhanwar lal Mina IPS, SP ,Cachar , L.Khiengte ACS, ADC ,Cachar and i/c Lakhipur Sub – Division ,Lakhipur , Partha Deka IPS, SDPO, Lakhipur,Cachar and DTO ,Cachar, Angshuman Biswas.

From Manipur side it was attended by DC Jiribam. W. Malemnganba Chenglei IAS ,SP,Jiribam ,ADC Jiribam, Dy SP ,Jiribam , and SDPO,Jiribam ,Manipur .

An official release stated that DC Jiribam and SP Jiribam thanked Cachar Dist administration for the co-operation they received during lockdown regarding bringing back migrant workers and contact tracing etc ,they also gave assurances that they will extent full co-operation to District Administration of Cachar ,Assam in respect of all the points mentioned above.

However, DC Jiribam said that they have shortage of vehicles in the District however they will try to get vehicles from other Districts of Manipur as requested by DC Cachar.

SP Jiribam highlighted his concern about some locations of Assam bordering Manipur like Lakhicherra, Lakhinagar ,Jorkha and Tupidhor but he said they will intensify patrolling and area domination from Manipur side with the active support and co operation from Assam side, the release added.