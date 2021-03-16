Assembly Polls: UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Visit Assam On Wednesday

RegionalElection 2021Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Assembly Elections 2021
59

To boost the electioneering for BJP’s Mission 100 Plus in Assam, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit the state on Wednesday.

The BJP leader will campaign for the candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections in constituencies Hojai, Kalaigaon, and Rangiya.

The minister will address a rally at 11.30 am in Lanka where candidate Ramkrisha Ghosh will contest elections, followed by which at 1 pm Adityanath will address another gathering at Kalaigaon . Madhuram Deka will contest polls from Kalaigaon.

Related News

Assam Polls: Congress Announces List Of 21 Candidates For…

COVID Assam: 22 New Cases, 21 Cured

Assam Election: 28 Candidates’ Nominations Cancelled…

Assam Polls: Raijor Dal Releases List Of 5 Candidates For…

Before, returning to Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath will address the last meeting of the day at 3 pm in Rangiya where Bhabesh Kalita will be contesting for the assembly seats.

Polls for these constituencies will be held on April 1.

You might also like
National

PM Holds Video Conference with Sports Personalities

Top Stories

Assam: Two Fire Incident Reported

Top Stories

Bharat Bandh, Bank strike tomorrow

Top Stories

Babri Masjid Demolition Case Verdict Set On Sept 30

Regional

Dr. Nagen Saikia To be Conferred with Rongbong Terang Award

Top Stories

Assam Reports 23 New COVID Cases

Comments
Loading...