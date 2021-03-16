Assembly Polls: UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Visit Assam On Wednesday

To boost the electioneering for BJP’s Mission 100 Plus in Assam, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit the state on Wednesday.

The BJP leader will campaign for the candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections in constituencies Hojai, Kalaigaon, and Rangiya.

The minister will address a rally at 11.30 am in Lanka where candidate Ramkrisha Ghosh will contest elections, followed by which at 1 pm Adityanath will address another gathering at Kalaigaon . Madhuram Deka will contest polls from Kalaigaon.

Before, returning to Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath will address the last meeting of the day at 3 pm in Rangiya where Bhabesh Kalita will be contesting for the assembly seats.

Polls for these constituencies will be held on April 1.