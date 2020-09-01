Top StoriesRegional

Assembly Session Begins In Mizoram

A three-day assembly session began in Mizoram on Tuesday.

According to different news outlets, Mizoram State Legislative Assembly today passed the Mizoram (Containment and Prevention of the Spread of COVID-19) Bill, 2020.

Introducing the bill, State Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana said, “Since detection of the first case of COVID-19 in the country, several new cases are detected daily, despite numerous efforts of the Government are on for flattening the curve,” and added, “There is an urgent need to contain COVID-19 in the interest of public health and safety”.

On Monday, all the 40 MLAs in Mizoram, including chief minister Zoramthanga and Assembly speaker Lalrinliana Sailo, tested negative for COVID19. As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of COVID-19 precautionary measures, the ministers had to undergo the test for the same.

