Associate Members of Delimitation Commission Nominated

The Lok Sabha Speaker has nominated the Associate Members of Delimitation Commission of four northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 5 of the Delimitation Act, 2002.

The members nominated are:

Assam

Pallab Lochan Das Abdul Khaleque Dr. Rajdeep Roy Dilip Saikia Naba (Hira) Kumar Sarania

Arunachal Pradesh

Tapir Gao Kiren Rijiju

Nagaland

Tokheho Yepthomi

Manipur

Dr. Larho S Plaze Dr. Ranjan Singh Rajkumar

Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir

Dr. Farooq Abdullah Mohammad Akbar Lane Hasnain Masoodi Jugal Kishore Sharma Jitendra Singh

Earlier in May, the Delimitation Commission wrote to the Speakers of the Lok Sabha and assemblies of the four northeastern states to name the associate members to the panel and the Assam Legislative Assembly nominated five MLAs.

The move by the commission sets in motion the process for redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland.



Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami nominated Ramendra Narayan Kalita from (Asom Gana Parishad), Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha (Congress), Hafiz Bashir Ahmed (All India United Democratic Front), Mrinal Kumar Saikia (BJP) and Rabiram Narzary (Bodoland People’s Front). The commission will also have five parliamentarians from the state as members.



The commission was constituted on March 6 by the Centre for the delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, and Jammu and Kashmir.