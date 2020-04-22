ASTC Allots 8 More Buses for Janata Bhawan Employees

By Pratidin Bureau
The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has provided eight more buses for the employees of Janata Bhawan to come to the office.

The Janata Bhawan which resumes its work from April 21 allotted buses for its employees but it was seen on the first day of the beginning of the work that the employees have to face problem while commuting to the office. Due to fewer numbers of buses, the passengers have to board the bus even after it was fully crowded. There was no social distancing among the passengers on the bus which brought a threat to their lives.

After the transport department and Assam Secretariat officials witnessed the scenario in the news aired on Pratidin Time, the concerned authorities allotted 8 more buses for the passengers in order to ease the travelling during the office hours.

The authorities also urged the employees to maintain social distancing while travelling in buses.

