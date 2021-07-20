At 1.27% Assam Sees Sharp Dip In Covid Positivity Rate, Total Death Tally Crosses 5k

Assam on Tuesday reported 1,798 cases of coronavirus, with a sharp decline in the positivity rate of cases with 1.27 per cent.

However, the total fatalities related to Covid-19 have crossed 5,029 with a death rate of 0.91 per cent.

The active cases in the state have touched 16, 250. Meanwhile, 10 deaths and 1,645 discharges were registered today.

The covid positive cases have reached 5,50,878, while, the recoveries have surged to 5 lakhs with a recovery rate of 95.89 per cent. The total recoveries are 5,28,252.

The new cases have been detected from 1,42,017 Covid tests in the last 24 hours, the districts with the highest caseload are Kamrup Metro (256), Golaghat (165), Lakhimpur (109), and Dibrugarh (107).

Each of the following districts that have reported a single death each today are: Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Darrang, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup Metro, Kamrup Rural, and Sonitpur.