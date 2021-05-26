Top StoriesAssamCovid 19

At 4.91%, Assam Sees Sharp Dip In Covid Positivity Rate

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
As Covid cases in Assam continue to decline, with 5,699 fresh cases of the deadly contagion, the positivity rate on Wednesday dipped to 4.91 per cent.

The overall active caseload of the state has reached 52,884 along with 90 deaths and 6,266 discharges registered today.

1, 16, 119 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which the district with the highest cases of Covid-19 are: Kamrup Metro (670), Dibrugarh (484), Cachar (473), and Nagaon (417).

Kamrup Metropolitan in the last ten days have registered a total of 8,474, while, Majuli continues to report the lowest cases, at 108.

Meanwhile, the total recoveries of the state has touched 3,29,634 with a recovery rate of 85.21 per cent.

However, as cases have decreased in the region, the deaths continue to mount. The state has crossed 3,000 deaths since its outbreak. The total death tally is 3,005 with 0.78 per cent death rate.

The district wise deaths reported today are from: Kamrup Metro (18), Tinsukia (9), Cachar, Dibrugarh, and Kamrup Rural at eight each, Hojai (5), Karimganj (4), Dhemaji, Golaghat, and Morigaon at 3 each, Hailakandi, Nagaon, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, and Sonitpur at 2 each, and Charaideo, Dhubri, Darrang, and Jorhat at 1 each.

Further, 39,33,884 beneficiaries have been inoculated so far with both the doses of vaccines against the virus.

