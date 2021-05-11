Top StoriesHealth

At 85, Assam Logs Highest Single-Day Covid Death Toll

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
73

In Assam, as the unprecedented second wave of the covid pandemic looms, the state on Tuesday reported the highest single-day death toll of 85 fatalities.

The total death toll of the state now stood at 1,838 with a death rate of 0. 60 per cent, the state NHM data.

Also Read: CM Sarma Convenes First Meeting With Cabinet | Key Highlights
Related News

CM Sarma Convenes First Meeting With Cabinet | Key…

Cloudburst In Uttarakhand, Massive Damage Reported

Keshab Mahanta Refutes Lockdown Rumours In Assam

26 COVID Patients Dead At Goa Hospital, Oxygen Shortage…

Of the deaths recorded today, Kamrup Metro registered 35 deaths.

District-wise deaths also included: Dibrugarh (7), Nagaon (6), Kamrup Rural (5), Barpeta (4), Sivasagar (4), Sonitpur (4), Jorhat (3), Tinsukia (3), Cachar (2), Goalpara (2), Hailakandi (2), Nalbari (2), Bongaigaon (1), Dhemaji (1), Dhubri (1), Golaghat (1), Hojai (1), and Karbi Anglong (1).

Assam as of Tuesday has a total of 39, 264 cases.

Also Read: Keshab Mahanta Refutes Lockdown Rumours In Assam
You might also like
Top Stories

Ayodhya: Mosque Construction Process Begins

Sports

India beat Japan in Olympic Test Event

Top Stories

Plasma Treatment At Nursing Homes Chargeable

Election 2021

Top-Notch BJP Leaders To Visit Poll Bound Assam

Regional

Assam Police To Act Strict Against Lockdown Violation: DGP

National

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K’s Nowshera

Comments
Loading...