At 85, Assam Logs Highest Single-Day Covid Death Toll

In Assam, as the unprecedented second wave of the covid pandemic looms, the state on Tuesday reported the highest single-day death toll of 85 fatalities.

The total death toll of the state now stood at 1,838 with a death rate of 0. 60 per cent, the state NHM data.

Of the deaths recorded today, Kamrup Metro registered 35 deaths.

District-wise deaths also included: Dibrugarh (7), Nagaon (6), Kamrup Rural (5), Barpeta (4), Sivasagar (4), Sonitpur (4), Jorhat (3), Tinsukia (3), Cachar (2), Goalpara (2), Hailakandi (2), Nalbari (2), Bongaigaon (1), Dhemaji (1), Dhubri (1), Golaghat (1), Hojai (1), and Karbi Anglong (1).

Assam as of Tuesday has a total of 39, 264 cases.

