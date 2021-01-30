At least 10 Killed in Road Accident at Agra-Moradabad Highway

At least 10 people were killed while 25 others have been injured in a road accident on Agra-Moradabad Highway on Saturday morning. The accident took place after a bus, truck and a third vehicle collided amid dense fog.

Moradabad SSP while quoted by ANI said, “Forensic team is here, rescue operation is almost complete. Three vehicles collided with each other. Eyewitnesses tell us that it was a case of overtaking.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. He has also directed the officials that adequate medical treatment be made available to the injured.

The accident occurred in the Kundarki Police station area in Husainpur.