NationalTop Stories

At least 19 Killed in Tamil Nadu Road Accident

By Pratidin Bureau
113

At least 19 people were killed in a dreadful bus accident at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) collided with a container truck in Coimbatore, fatally wounding many passengers. The truck was reportedly moving on the wrong side of the road when it had a head-on collision with the bus.

Apart from the 19 killed, 23 others were injured. All the 48 seats of the bus were booked, officials said the toll might further go up.

However, the truck driver is absconding while the police have launched a hunt to look for him.

The state-run Volvo bus was on its way to Bengaluru from Ernakulam when it met with an accident. The bus hit the truck near Avinashi town of Tirupur district, killing many of the passengers.

According to reports, out of the 19 killed, 14 were men and 5 women.

The bus was going to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru while the lorry was coming from the opposite direction on the Coimbatore-Salem Highway when the mishap occurred at 4.30 am.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has instructed Palakkad District Collector to provide emergency medical care to the victims of the accident. Procedures to identify the deceased are in progress.

The CM has also said that all possible relief measures will be taken in cooperation with the government of Tamil Nadu and the District Collector of Tirupur.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Sivasagar introduces plastic banks

National

Karnataka Governor Invites BJP’s Yeddyurappa to form Government-allot 15 days time to…

Technology

Facebook removes 5.4 billion fake accounts

Regional

Assam by-poll: BJP leading in 3 out of 4 seats

Regional

‘Best Traffic Police’ Awards For Meghalaya Cops

Sports

Asia Cup 2018 : India looks to get things sorted before WC

Comments
Loading...