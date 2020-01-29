At least 9 Killed, 41 Injured at Odisha Bus Mishap

At least nine people were killed and 41 others injured after a bus fell off a bridge near Taptapani Ghati in Ganjam district, Odissa on Wednesday.

The accident took place at around 3 am on Wednesday when the bus was on its way to Berhampur from Tikri, police said.

Police and fire personnel have been pressed into rescue operations. Those injured in the accident have been shifted to Berhampur and Digapahandi Hospital.

Police said that the death toll is likely to increase as some more persons are feared trapped on the site.

Fire tenders from Digapahandi and Berhampur were engaged in rescue operations along with police personnel.

Superintendent of Police in Ganjam said that the Berhampur bound private bus which was coming from Rayagada lost its control due to dense fog in the area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of passengers in the accident that took place in the wee hours of Wednesday.