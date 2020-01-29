National

At least 9 Killed, 41 Injured at Odisha Bus Mishap

By Pratidin Bureau
Pic Courtesy: DNA India
92
leaderboard

At least nine people were killed and 41 others injured after a bus fell off a bridge near Taptapani Ghati in Ganjam district, Odissa on Wednesday.

The accident took place at around 3 am on Wednesday when the bus was on its way to Berhampur from Tikri, police said.

Police and fire personnel have been pressed into rescue operations. Those injured in the accident have been shifted to Berhampur and Digapahandi Hospital.

Police said that the death toll is likely to increase as some more persons are feared trapped on the site.

Fire tenders from Digapahandi and Berhampur were engaged in rescue operations along with police personnel.

Superintendent of Police in Ganjam said that the Berhampur bound private bus which was coming from Rayagada lost its control due to dense fog in the area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of passengers in the accident that took place in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Continue Reading
leaderboard
You might also like
World

DPR On Cross-Border Rail Project Prepared

National

Congress demands ballot paper system for 2019 election

National

None of “you deserve any hearing”: SC on Alok Verma case

Regional

Tunnel connecting old Gauhati HC building to new building inaugurated

Top Stories

NIA Takes Over Probe into APS Gulzar murder

National

4 men caught lurking outside CBI Director’s residence

leaderboard
Comments
Loading...