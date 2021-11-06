At least 91 Killed After Fuel Tanker Blast In Sierra Leone

A least 91 people were killed and more than 100 wounded after a fuel tanker exploded following a collision on Friday in the capital of Sierra Leone.

According to a media report, the manager of the central state morgue in Freetown as saying that it had received 91 bodies following the explosion.

Deputy health minister Amara Jambai said that more than 100 injured people have been admitted to the hospitals and clinics for treatment across the capital, stated the report.

In a post on Facebook, the mayor of the port city, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr initially said the victims included people who flocked to collect fuel leaking from the ruptured vehicle.

However, the post was later edited to remove the reference.

Several pictures in social media showed several badly burned victims lying on the streets as the fire blazed through shops and houses nearby.

Accidents with tanker trucks in Sub-Saharan Africa previously killed scores of people who gathered at the site to collect spilled fuel and were hit by blasts, stated reports.