Athletics Gaining Popularity: PM Modi On India’s World U20 Championships’ Win

As Indian athletes brought home two silver medals and a bronze at the World Athletes U20 Championships this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of all the players.

The Prime Minister also noted that athletics has gained popularity across the nation, implying good times are ahead for the discipline.

Taking to Twitter on Monday afternoon, the Prime Minister tweeted: Picking speed and success! Congratulations to our athletes for bringing home 2 Silver medals and a Bronze medal at @WAU20Nairobi21. Athletics is gaining popularity across India and this is a great sign for the times to come. Best wishes to our hardworking athletes.

In a first, India has won more than a medal in any edition of the World Athletes U20 Championships.

Athletes Shaili Singh fetched silver for Women’s Long Jump, while Amit Khatri also settled for a silver in the Men’s 10 km Race Walk.

The Indian contingent secured a bronze in Mixed 4x400m Relay Team