Atin Das Conferred ‘Republic Day Journalism Award 2021’

Eminent journalist Atin Das was conferred the Republic Day Journalism Award 2021 by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Guwahati’s College of Veterinary Science playground in Khanapara on Tuesday.

The award, which is going to be presented under the aegis of the Directorate of Information and Public relations, Assam, carries Rs 1 lakh, a citation, a memento, an angabastra, a xoraai and a gamosa.

He was honoured with the award for his immense contribution in the field of journalism.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi was also present in the ceremony who unfurled the tricolor today morning on the occasion of Republic Day.