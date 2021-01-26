Top StoriesRegional

Atin Das Conferred ‘Republic Day Journalism Award 2021’

By Pratidin Bureau
36

Eminent journalist Atin Das was conferred the Republic Day Journalism Award 2021 by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Guwahati’s College of Veterinary Science playground in Khanapara on Tuesday.

The award, which is going to be presented under the aegis of the Directorate of Information and Public relations, Assam, carries Rs 1 lakh, a citation, a memento, an angabastra, a xoraai and a gamosa.

He was honoured with the award for his immense contribution in the field of journalism.

Related News

All Indians Supporting Farmers’ Protest Are…

Farmers’ Protest: MHA Calls High-Level Meet

24-Hour Chakka Bandh on Jan 27 Withdrawn

Jorhat: 4 Missing As Boat Capsizes In Brahmaputra

Governor Jagdish Mukhi was also present in the ceremony who unfurled the tricolor today morning on the occasion of Republic Day.

You might also like
Technology

Rocket Launch : ISRO Builds Visitors Gallery

Regional

TET teachers move High Court

Regional

Akhil Gogoi Produced at NIA Court Today

Regional

LPG Crisis May Hit Assam

Regional

Who gave ‘Indecent Proposal’ to Barasha?

Regional

Jorhat: Ratna Kanta Talukdar New Head Of Medical College

Comments
Loading...