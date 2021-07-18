NationalTop Stories

Atleast 22 Dies In Mumbai Landslide

By Pratidin Bureau

At least 22 people had to lose their lives while several others injured in Mumbai and one of its suburbs after they were trapped under houses that collapsed due to landslides on Sunday morning.

The incident took place following heavy rains that lashed the city and nearby areas on Saturday night and on Sunday morning.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) disaster management cell said, the accident in Vashi Naka of Mumbai’s Mahul area was reported at around 6.30am when the retaining wall of a house collapsed due to a tree fall.

National Disaster Response Force’s (NDRF’s) deputy commandant Ashish Kumar said to media sources, “Three bodies have been recovered and five to six more people are feared trapped in the debris of the building that collapsed in Vikhroli area following incessant rainfall in Mumbai.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled the deaths in Chembur and Vikhroli and announced the victims’ families will be given Rs. 200,000 each.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that those who are injured have a speedy recovery.”

According to the statements made by BMC’s disaster management cell, 17 people were brought dead to the Rajawadi Hospital and two were discharged after being treated for their injuries.

In a separate accident on Sunday, five people died and two were injured after four to five houses collapsed due to a landslide in the Vikhroli area due to heavy rainfall overnight. The accident was reported at around 2.40am.

Also Read: Guwahati: Landslide In Pandu Kills One
