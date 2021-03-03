Atleast 33 Protesters Killed By Myanmar Security Forces

Myanmar security forces dramatically escalated their crackdown on protests against last month’s coup, killing at least 33 protesters Wednesday in several cities, according to accounts on social media and local news reports compiled by a data analyst, an Associated Press compiled report stated.

“That is highest daily death toll since the February 1 takeover, exceeding the 18 that the UN Human Rights Office said were killed on Sunday, and could galvanize the international community, which has responded fitfully thus far to the violence. Videos from Wednesday also showed security forces firing slingshots at demonstrators, chasing them down and even brutally beating an ambulance crew,” the report said.

The toll could even be higher with around 38 deaths, the Democratic Voice of Burma, an independent television and online news service stated.

Demonstrators have been regularly protesting across the country since the military took charge of power and ousted the elected government of leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

“The Wednesday death toll was compiled by a data analyst who spoke on condition of anonymity because he feared for his safety. He also collected information where he could on the victims’ names, ages, hometowns, and where and how they were killed,” the Associated Press report added.