Atleast 4 Indian Sikhs Killed In US Mass Shooting

In the horrific mass shooting at a FedEx facility at Indianapolis in the US state of Indiana, at least four Indian American Sikhs were killed out of the nine reported deaths and five severely wounded, PTI reported.

About 90 per cent of the workers at the facility are said to be mostly from the Sikh community, the news agency said

19-year-old teen Brandon Scott Hole who died by suicide has been identified as the gunman.

“This is very heart breaking. The Sikh community is devastated by this tragic incident,” community leader Gurinder Singh Khalsa was quoted saying to PTI.

“Post 9/11, the Sikh community has suffered a lot. It is high time that strong measures be taken to bring an end to such mass shootings. Enough is enough,” Khalsa added.

Late Friday night, the Marion County Coroner”s Office and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) released the names of the victims: Amarjeet Johal (66), Jasvinder Kaur (64), Amarjit Skhon (48) and Jaswinder Singh (68). The first three deceased are women.

Meanwhile, another Sikh, Harpreet Singh Gill, 45 was hit by a bullet near the eye and is now in the hospital.

Indiana has about 10,000 members of the Sikh community.