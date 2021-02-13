Top StoriesNational

Atleast 8 Killed, 15 Injured In Vizag Road Mishap

By Pratidin Bureau
As many as eight people were killed, while, 15 others including six children have been severely injured after a bus fell into a gorge on the Araku Ghat Road in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Friday night.

As per reports, all the deceased belong from Hyderabad. Out of the eight killed, atleast two women and children have died.

A travel bus of Dinesh Travels from Sheikh Pet in Hyderabad was carrying atleast 30 passengers were commuting to Araku when the driver lost control and fell into the valley at Dumuku in Araku Ghat Road.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences for the bereaved families and tweeted: Distressed to hear about the accident in Visakhapatnam, AP. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Prayers with the injured. May they recover soon.

A rescue operation is underway.

