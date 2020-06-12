ATM Withdrawals Decline by 50%: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a data revealed that cash withdrawals from ATMs declined by around 50 percent in value from the preceding month in April- the first full month of the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The data revealed that ATM withdrawals fell to Rs 1.28 lakh crore from Rs. 2.51 lakh crore in March.

In February, a total of Rs. 2.86 lakh crore was withdrawn at ATMs.

According to the reports, all other payment system indicators also showed a sharp decline in value in April compared with the preceding months.

This indicated the magnitude of the impact that the lockdown had on economic activity.

ATM manufacturers said apart from restrictions on movement that hit transactions, an inclination to conserve liquidity among bank customers also led to the reduction in withdrawals.

The higher drop at white label ATMs was because a number of them were deployed in rural areas and depended on bank branches in rural centres for providing cash.