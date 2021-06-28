Attorney General KK Venugopal’s Term Extended till June 2022

The Center has extended the tenure of Attorney General for India KK Venugopal by one more year, the sources said. This is the second extension and will continue his office till June 30, 2022.

The Attorney General for India, Venugopal has defended the Centre in crucial cases such as Aadhaar, Rafale etc. He was appointed in June 2017 for a three-year term after the former AG Mukul Rohatgi resigned citing personal reasons.

The Attorney General for India is appointed by the President under Article 76 of the Constitution. As per this Article, a person who is qualified to be appointed a judge of the Supreme Court can be the Attorney General for India.

KK Venugopal, 89, is a noted constitutional expert and the recipient of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan. He also served as an Additional Solicitor General during the Morarji Desai government during the seventies.

Venugopal was appointed as amicus curiae to assist the Supreme Court in the high profile 2G spectrum case. He also appeared for the BJP leader LK Advani in the demolition of the Babri Masjid case.

He has been a strong advocate for a better representation of women in Indian courts.

Last year, Venugopal had said that the Indian courts need more women judges to spread gender sensitisation. Women representation in the court will not only break the stereotypes but can also bring empathy in the judgment of sexual violence cases, he had said.

He had also highlighted the fact that India has never had a woman Chief Justice of India (CJI). At least 50 percent of all leadership positions should be represented by women, added the AGI.

