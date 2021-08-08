Atul Bora Tests Positive For COVID-19

Assam Minister for Agriculture and Veterinary Atul Bora has tested positive for COVID-19 today.

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president took to Twitter on Sunday and informed that he has mild symptoms and requested all those who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I request all those who have come in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest,” he tweeted.

I have tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.



I request all those who have come in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. — Atul Bora (@ATULBORA2) August 8, 2021

Earlier this week, Atul Bora along with Ashok Singhal visited Aizawl and held a meeting with representatives of the Mizoram government on the border conflict between the two states.