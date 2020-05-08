Aurangabad: At least 16 Migrant Workers Run Over by Cargo Train

At least sixteen migrant workers were killed after a cargo train ran over a group of 21 at Aurangabad in Maharashtra on Friday morning. The incident took place at around 5.15 AM.

“The injured have been shifted to Aurangabad civil hospital,” said CH Rakesh, chief public relations officer (PRO), South Central Railway.

The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, an official told news agency PTI.

They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion, he said.

The South Central Railway chief PRO said that Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police are reaching spot to assess the situation.