Australia Beat India By 51 Runs To Take 2-0 Series Lead

Australia has consecutively defeated India by 51 runs on the second ODI of the three-match series in Sydney. Australia took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series. They won in the opening match by a margin of 66 runs.

In today’s match, Australia scored 389 runs for the loss of four wickets while India scored 338 runs with nine wickets down. Steve Smith scored his 11th ODI century, making it two consecutive tons for the Australian batsman. David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne and Aaron Finch hit half-centuries as Indian bowlers faced the heat.

As for the Indian team, Virat Kohli was the highest run-maker in the chase with 89 runs off 87 deliveries. KL Rahul was the second top run-scorer with 76 runs off 66 balls. The bowlers couldn’t make much of an impact, with Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah conceding 73 and 79 runs respectively. Ravindra Jadeja dropped two catches, making it all the more difficult for the visitors.

The third ODI between the two cricketing rivals is scheduled on December 2 (Wednesday) at 2:40PM IST.