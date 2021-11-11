Australia Beat Pakistan, To Face New Zealand In T20 World Cup Final

Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis of Australia on Thursday chased the target of 177 by Pakistan to play with neighbouring New Zealand in the final of the ICC World T20 2021.

David Warner made 49, while Matthew Wade smashed a 17-ball unbeaten 41 and Marcus Stoinis was not out on 40 off 31 deliveries as Australia overhauled the target with an over to spare.

Earlier, Pakistan made a total of 176/4 on the board.

Openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam added 71 runs for the first wicket. The duo broke a couple of records while batting together for 10 overs.

While Rizwan became the first batsman to score 1000 runs in T20Is in a year, Babar surpassed Virat Kohli to become the quickest batsman to score 2500 runs in the shortest format.

The final will take place on November 14.