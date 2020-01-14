Australia thrashed India by 10 wickets

Australia on Tuesday thrashed India by 10 wickets in Mumbai to the 1st ODI with 74 balls to be bowled. With the help of both openers David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch Australia cruised in their 256 run chase without loss in 37.4 overs. Warner scored 128 and Finch 110.

In the first innings, India were all out for 255 in 49.1 overs. Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for India with 74. KL Rahul contributed 47 runs. Mitchell Starc claimed 3 wickets for Australia.

David Warner was declared Man of the Match.

It may be mentioned here that, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant suffered a concussion during the match after being hit by a bouncer. KLRahul kept wickets in his place.

Update: Rishabh Pant has got a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting. KL Rahul is keeping wickets in his absence. Pant is under observation at the moment. #TeamIndia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/JkVElMacQc — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2020

The second ODI will be played at Rajkot on Friday.