Australian Wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy Breaks Dhoni’s Record

Australia’s woman wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy on Sunday broke MS Dhoni’s record of having most dismissals as a wicket-keeper in Twenty 20 Internationals (T20).

She achieved the feat against New Zealand in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Healy currently has 92 dismissals in the T20 format, while Dhoni held the record of 91.

Dhoni however played 98 T20’s while Healy played 114 T20s.

After the T20I series against New Zealand, Healy will be seen for Australia in the upcoming three-match ODI series against the same opponent.