Author Jogendra Nath Releases English Translation Of ‘Koinar Mulya’

A book titled ‘Bride Price’, translated by Dr. Jogendra Nath, was released on Wednesday in Guwahati. The book is an English translation of an Assamese book by the name ‘Koinar Mulya’ by famous writer Lummer Dai of Arunachal Pradesh.

The event also coincided with the 82nd birthday of Dr. Jogendra Nath, who was present for a customary cake cutting ceremony at Guwahati Press Club, before the book was officially released by him. He has written and translated many other works in his distinguished career.

The event was graced by dignitaries including Dr. Gobinda Prasad Sarma, an eminent scholar, academician, critic and fiction writer, Sri Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, renowned journalist, among others.

At the event, Dr. Sarma spoke about how Lummer Dai and his contemporaries brought out stories of Arunachal Pradesh in Assamese. Mr. Bhuyan later added to it saying how the people of Arunachal have now adopted Hindi as a link language which was earlier Assamese.