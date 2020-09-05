Automobile Giant Daimler Makes India Global Base

In a shot in the arm to India’s manufacturing ability and quality, automobile giant Daimler has made the country a permanent sourcing global base for some key components as well as new-age software.

Besides, there is also a possibility of the giant exporting cars from India to meet the global demand.

A TOI report quoted global CEO Ola Kallenius as saying, “I am kind of an India fan. They do a lot of things. In the meantime, some components have actually moved to India permanently for worldwide responsibility. So, this will remain an important part of our engineering effort and where it takes us, I don’t know.”

He further said, “Software is certainly one of the main areas where Daimler can grow in India. And it’s not just vehicle engineering, but also on the IT side. Since many years, it is a ‘solid pillar’ in our house.”

There are two factories of Daimler presently in India – the Pune plant manufactures Mercedes-Benz cars and the Chennai plant manufactures the Bharat Benz range of trucks.