Avoid speculation: Himanta

After the Assam Budget was allegedly leaked online, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the people to avoid speculation. Taking to Twitter, he stated that taxation proposals will be decided in the cabinet meeting ahead of presenting the Budget in the Assembly.

“State Cabinet will discuss state budget at 1pm only and taxation proposals will be decided only in that meeting. Request every one to avoid speculation,” the Minister Tweeted.

It may be mentioned here that the Assam Budget 2020-21 was allegedly leaked online on Friday morning. According to reports, the copy of the Budget was uploaded to the website of the Assam Finance Department. However, the website is currently non-functional.

