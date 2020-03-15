‘Awaaz’: Tezpur University launches campaign against Child sexual abuse

The campaign ‘Awaaz’ initiated by the Tezpur University Students’ Council and Tezpur University Students’ Science Council with the participation of around twenty-three schools in the Napaam area got underway on Saturday.

The campaign aims to sensitize various stakeholders and raise a voice against the menace of child sexual abuse. The programme started with the welcome address by Saurav Basu, the President of Tezpur University Students’ Science Council. This was followed by introductory remarks by the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University, Prof. Dilip Kumar Saikia and officials from the District Social Welfare Office, Sonitpur District, Barnali Sarma Baruah and Popi Das respectively.

A talk on ‘Gender Sensitivity’ was delivered by Dr. Madhurima Goswami, Head, Chandraprabha Saikiani Centre for Women Studies, Tezpur University. This was followed by a discussion with the audience. Namami Sharma from the Department of Social Work and Angel H. Syiem from the Department of Law delivered interactive talks on ‘Child Sexual Abuse: An Introduction’ and ‘POCSO Act’. The teachers representing the various schools took active part during the sessions and clarified their various doubts.

The concluding remarks of the programme, hosted by Buddhajyoti Bezbaruah, was given by Abhilash Bapanasha, both students of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism. The vote of thanks was offered by Jyotishpal Deka, President of Tezpur University Students’ Council. It is worthwhile to mention that this programme was the first phase of the entire campaign which is an initiative by the Tezpur University students against child sexual abuse.

In the next phase, there will be outreach programmes where student volunteers from the University will be interacting with the students from around twenty-three schools. During the outreach programmes, the organizers plan to sensitize the school students about the various aspects of the menace of child sexual abuse like differentiating good touch and bad touch among others.