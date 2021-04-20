Axom Jatiya Vidyalaya, NPS Closed After Detection of COVID Cases

The Kamrup Metro district administration has asked Axom Jatiya Vidyalaya in Noonmati and NPS International School in Betkuchi to be closed after teachers and students tested positive for COVID-19.

The administration in a press notification stated, ” In view of detection of COVID-19 positive students at NPS International & Axom Jatiya Vidyalaya under Kamrup Metropolitan District, in the interest of the maintenance of public hygiene and to prevent further spread of COVID-19 virus amongst the teaching staff and students, the school authority is directed to close the school for the next 7 days.”



It may be mentioned that Assam on Monday reported a massive spike of 1,367 COVID-19 cases, pushing the active cases to 6,316. The overall tally of the state has surged to 2,25,822.

The new cases were detected out of 65,410 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Seven deaths were reported today – Four from Kamrup Metro, and one each from Baksa, Cachar and Kamrup Rural.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro reported 482 fresh cases, followed by Dibrugarh with 109 cases, Kamrup Rural with 106 cases, and Sonitpur with 67 cases. Today’s positivity rate stands at 2.09 percent.