Ayodhya: Mosque Construction Process Begins

By Pratidin Bureau
The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) officially took possession of the five-acre land allotted to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village for construction of a mosque.

A news agency report stated that on Saturday IICF members took measurements at the site of the five-acre plot. IICF had recently said the mosque would likely to be known as ‘Masjid Dhannipur’.

The secretary and spokesperson for IICF Athar Hussain said, “We visited the site today and took measurements of the land for a topography plan of IICF. On the visit to Dhannipur, I was accompanied by Imran Ahmad, a trustee”.

Additionally, a hospital, community kitchen, research centre and library are likely to come up on the land as well. Furthermore, news reports have stated that applications have been invited from architects from across the country to create a design for the mosque related to Indo-Islamic themes.

