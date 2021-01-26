Ayodhya Mosque Work Begins On R-Day

The formal commencement of the construction of the Ayodhya mosque in Uttar Pradesh has begun with the raising of the national flag on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day.

A tree plantation drive was also carried out.

The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) trust overseeing the construction of the mosque complex in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village on a five-acre plot, its members assembled at the site at 8.15 am on today.

The site of the mosque is 25 km away from the Ram Janmabhoomi site where the Ram Temple is being built.

IICF chief Zafar Ahmad Farooqui hoisted the national flag at 8.45 am and all its members planted tree saplings.

The first phase of the project will have a hospital along with the mosque.