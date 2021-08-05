NationalTop Stories

Ayodhya Temple Will Be Ready Soon: Ram Mandir Trust

By Pratidin Bureau
representational

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust which was constituted to look after the construction and management of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir said the construction of the Ayodhya temple will be ready soon.

“The construction of the Bhavya Mandir at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi is going on at a fast pace. It will be ready soon and the doors would be opened for all devotees for darshan. May Shri Ram bless all. Jai Shri Ram,” the trust wrote on its official Twitter handle.

“One year ago, on this day, the Bhumi Pujan for a Bhavya Mandir dedicated to Bhagwan Shri Ram took place. The historic moment was after struggle for hundreds of years. Words fail to do justice to the support & blessings received from millions of devotees,” it said.

Related News

44 Polluted River Stretches Listed In Assam: CPCB

Assam Govt To Give Priority To Beneficiaries Due For Second…

Covid-19 Assam: 1,067 New Cases, 17 Deaths

Assam-Meghalaya CMs To Hold Discussion Tomorrow Over Border…

Earlier on August 5, 2020, the foundation stone was laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court of India delivered a landmark verdict in the decades-old Ram Mandi-Babri Masjid dispute in the favour of Ram Lalla.

Also Read: Assam Govt To Give Priority To Beneficiaries Due For Second Dose Of Covid Vaccine

You might also like
National

Delhi: SRCC students cancel discussion on CAA

Assam

Nazira Police Station ranked best in Assam

Business

Investment has totally collapsed to 75%: Abhijit Banerjee

Assam

Assam To Get Electric Train in March: NFR

Top Stories

Indian Hockey Player Manpreet Singh Tests COVID-19+

National

India Surpasses Italy on COVID-19 Tally