Ayush Ministry To Promote ‘Ayush Aahar’ To Save Youths From Junk Food: Sonowal

Union Minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that the ministry should promote ‘Ayush Aahar’ throughout the country to save the youth from the ills of junk food, a report from PTI stated.

Sonowal visited the Central Councils Common Building Complex (CCCBC) in Janakpuri, where he interacted with officers and scientists of five research councils and two national commissions that come under the Ayush ministry.

Sonowal said that that the ministry should promote ‘Ayush Aahar’ throughout the country. This will also help save the youth from the ills of junk food.

The Ayush ministry is promoting Ayush-based diet and lifestyle and is working in convergence with the women and child development ministry in the Poshan Abhiyaan (nutrition campaign) to realise the ultimate goal of ”Suposhit Bharat” (nourished India).

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in convergence with Ayush ministry has also released draft guidelines on ‘Ayush Aahar’, which will facilitate standardisation, reported PTI.