Ayushmann Khurrana In Kaziranga, Shares Video

By Pratidin Bureau
One of Bollywood’s most talented and versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in Kaziranga shooting for his latest untitled film.

Earlier today, he posted videos of playing cricket on Instagram. Sharing it, the actor wrote: “In between shots! #NorthEast”.

In his Instagram Stories, he shared a bunch of video clips from the team’s visit to Kaziranga national park.

The upcoming film, directed by Anubhav Sinha,  is Ayushmann’s second collaboration with Sinha after Article 15. He plays the role of a spy in it and it’s one of his biggest films to date in terms of scale and budget. Anubhav and his team were in the north-east for a while to choose the scene locations and they want to capture the scenic beauty of the north-east to make a theatrical experience for the audience.

It may be stated that the actor had landed in Guwahati on January 23. He will be staying for a long and intense schedule.

