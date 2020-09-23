Ayushmann Khurrana Named In Time’s 100 Most Influential People

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been named among world’s 100 most influential people by the Time Magazine. He is the only Indian actor to have been named in the list this year.

He shares the honour with other artists like singer Selena Gomez and rapper The Weeknd. Prime Minister Modi too has been named in the list.

The actor took to his instagram handle and said he was “honoured” to be a part of the group.

“TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world is out, I’m honored to be a part of this group: time.com/time100 @TIME #TIME100,” he wrote on instagram.

Congratulations began pouring in for the actor with many of his colleagues from the Indian film industry liking and commenting on the post. Rapper Badshaha wrote, “More Power”, Mrunal Thakur commented, “Wow, there you go”, Neena Gupta wrote, “Oh amazing”, Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho wrote, “Congrats bro so well deserved.”

Deepika Padukone, while praising the actor, wrote he ‘convincingly transforms into characters who challenge stereotypical masculinity’.

She said that besides “talent and hard work”, “patience, perseverance and fearlessness” are also the characteristics of those who dare to dream, just like Ayushmann.

Ayushmann had made his debut as a sperm donor in Vicky Donor and went on to depict a blind man in Andhadhun, a man suffering from erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and a bald man in Bala.

He is also known for his performance in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Article 15 and Dream Girl.