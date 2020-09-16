Babri Masjid Demolition Case Verdict Set On Sept 30

A special CBI court will pronounce its verdict in the decades-old Babri Masjid demolition case on September 30. Former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, BJP stalwarts Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti are among the 32 accused in the case.

The date for Ayodhya criminal conspiracy case judgment was set on Wednesday by Special judge Surendra Kumar Yadav. The court completed all proceedings in the case by recording statements of all 32 accused earlier this month.

The sensitive case involving senior politicians of the BJP has dragged on for a long time despite several deadlines for its completion set by the Supreme Court.

Below are the names of accused involved in the case –

LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sudhir Kakkar, Satish Pradhan, Ram Chandra Khatri, Santosh Dubey and Om Prakash Pandey, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Ram Vilas Vedanti, Vinay Katiyar, Prakash Sharna, Gandhi Yadav, Jai Bhan Singh, Lallu Singh, Kamlesh Tripathi, Brij Bhushan Singh, Ramji Gupta, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Champat Rai, Sakshi Maharaj, Vinay Kumar Rai, Naveen Bhai Shukla, Dharamdas, Jai Bhagwan Goel, Amarnath Goel, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Pawan Pandey, Vijay Bahadur Singh, RM Srivastava and Dharmendra Singh Gujjar