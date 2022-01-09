“…Names Of Babur, Aurangzeb, Nizam Will Be Forgotten Forever”: Assam CM In Telangana

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing a program in Telangana’s Warangal, said that the day is not far when the names of Babur, Aurangzeb, and Nizam will be forgotten forever in the same manner as Article 370 was scrapped in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The way Article 370 was scrapped, construction of Ram Mandir began, here also Nizam’s name, Owaisi’s name will be written off. That day is not very far,” he said.

He also said that history of India says that Babur, Aurangzeb, and Nizam cannot live long.

“The history of India says that Babur, Aurangzeb, and Nizam cannot live long. I am sure that the legacy of Nizam will come to a complete halt and a new culture based on Indian civilization will emerge,” the chief minister said.

Reacting to Sarma’s speech, TRS MLA and the daughter of K. Chandrashekar Rao Kalvakuntla Kavithayour said that the BJP is threatened with the idea of unity.

“Your remarks today once again restated the intent of BJP to erase the glorious history of Telangana. I wonder, why you & your party are so threatened with the idea of unity? Did you forget the verdict of Telangana in 2018, where BJP lost deposits on 107 seats,” she tweeted.

Further, CM Sarma said that the people believe in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and they want to make Telangana a new state..

“The love and support of people inspire me to come again in Hyderabad. I will come back in 2023 when the BJP government will take oath in the state. People have belief that with the support of PM Modi they will make a new state,” he said.

CM Sarma furtger added, “Whenever a dictator becomes Chief Minister or Prime Minister, an emergency-like situation arises in the country… We have to keep fighting and it will result in the creation of a new Telangana. Dictatorship will not work here.”

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP National President- OBC Morcha Dr K Laxman and others also present at the event.