Baby mufflerman steals show at Kejriwal swearing-in

A special guest has been invited for Arvind Kejriwal’s swearing-in ceremony on Sunday as he takes oath as Delhi’s Chief Minister for a third term – “Baby Mufflerman”.

The photos of one-year-old, seen wearing spectacles and Mr Kejriwal’s signature muffler, went viral on Tuesday as the Aam Aadmi Party swept the assembly elections in national capital and won 62 of 70 assembly seats.

And today, the young boy is once again winning many hearts as he became the centre of attraction at the AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s oath-taking ceremony as Delhi Chief Minister at the Ramlila Maidan.